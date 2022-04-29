FYI: Western Arkansas Ballet dances ‘Peter Pan’ this weekend

Today

"Peter Pan" -- Presented by Western Arkansas Ballet, 7 p.m. today; 2 p.m. Saturday, ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $20-$30. 785-0152 or waballet.org.

"J Street Creations" -- A fundraiser for Northwest Arkansas Ballet Theatre, 7:30 p.m., 214 By CACHE in Springdale. $15. nwaballettheatre.org.

Film Development Conference -- Hosted by the Arkansas Cinema Society, today & Saturday, Thaden School in Bentonville. $75-$100. acs.eventive.org.

Saturday

Indie Bookstore Day -- With seminars on historical fiction at 10 a.m., children's books at 11 a.m. & more, Chapters on Main in Van Buren. chaptersonmain.com.

A Morning with Keith O'Brien -- A special book club meet & greet with Keith O'Brien, author of "Paradise Falls," 10 a.m. & 11 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Super Saturday -- Inspyral Circus, 10 a.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

NWA Makers' Market -- With more than 120 local makers, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Mount Sequoyah Center in Fayetteville. Free admission. NWAMakers.com.

Gallery Talk -- Wa Kuk Wa Jimor/Canoe of One Community, 1 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Fifth Street Makers Market -- 2-7 p.m., CACHE Artist Studios, 1004 S.E. Fifth St. in Bentonville. Free admission. Email Brittany@cachecreate.org.

In Parker's Court: The Trial of Maud Allen -- 6 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. $25. 783-7841.

Majestic Mahler -- With the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Sold out. Wait list info at 443-5600.

Sunday

Family Fun -- Celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, 1-4 p.m., Walker Landing at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sunday Night Social -- The Art of Drag featuring Taylor Madison Monroe, 5 p.m., The Commons at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. Free. theatre2.org.

