Grant Smith, Democratic candidate for state Representative District 77 in Arkansas

Age: 28

City: Little Rock

Occupation: Car hop at Sonic Drive-In

Education: Sheridan High School

Public service experience: Going to different rallies, helping to organize events, helping with two previous political campaigns

Website: grantforarkansas.com

Why should people vote for you?

I have a genuine interest and strong desire to serve the people of district 77. There are a host of issues facing the people of this district and I feel the current incumbent is not connecting with the people he represents. I want to ensure that, as much as possible, the people of my district have regular, meaningful, productive contact with their government.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

Renter's rights. Arkansas is the only state in the country that doesn't require a landlord to demonstrate or certify that the rental property they are presenting is suitable for habitation. As in other states, enforcement of a Renter's Rights law would fall to the state Real Estate Commission, rolled into its current duties of supervising the licensure and conduct policies of real estate agents. They would have the ability to receive complaints, hear cases, and impose penalties on violators. I would address it by introducing legislation to protect renters.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

Pass renter's rights

A team of reporters from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette compiled this series of candidate bios over the last three months. Candidates in most races were reached by email and completed questionnaires. Others who couldn't be reached by email provided information over the phone. Some candidates declined to participate or didn't respond to phone and email messages left by the Democrat-Gazette. Return to the main Voter Guide page to read more bios.