Gravette Farmers Market set to open Saturday

GRAVETTE -- The Gravette Farmers Market is scheduled to open Saturday, according to Beth Patton, market manager.

Vendors will be set up in and around the pavilion in Old Town Park, located at 110 Park Drive. Open hours for the market will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday.

Offerings at the market will include fresh fruits and vegetables, herbs, plants, fresh eggs, baked goods, jams and jellies, beef and pork products, and locally made crafts. John McBride will be bringing honey from McBride Apiary near the end of May.

Several vendors will be returning from past years, including Patton and her husband Jack, Gary and Elsie Mucci, Leona Stinnette, Dewell Stewart, and Patty and Eddie Stayton. Gayle Williams, from Williams Woodcrafts, will be offering her handcrafted wooden items. Patton says she also has four new vendors lined up for this season. She is still accepting vendors, so anyone wishing to offer their products may call her at 479-787-3313 to line up booth space.

Members of the Old Town String Band will be returning to provide musical entertainment for market vendors and shoppers.

Senior farmers market coupons from the Area Agency on Aging and WIC will be accepted. Eligible persons may call these agencies or contact Patton for applications or further information.