Hampton on official visit to Arkansas

Former Arkansas State defensive lineman Terry Hampton will make an official visit to Arkansas this weekend.

He arrived in Fayetteville on Friday.

Hampton, 6-0, 293 pounds, played in six games after suffering a season-ending knee injury. He recorded 11 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.

As a sophomore, he played in 11 games and had 35 tackles, 6 tackles for loss and 2 sacks. Hampton has recorded 61 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in his career.

Hampton, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on April 15, has offers from Arkansas, Texas Tech, SMU, Illinois, Houston, Oregon State, Western Kentucky and Utah State.

He has one year of eligibility remaining. The Razorbacks have also extended an offer to Nebraska transfer defensive lineman Casey Rogers.

Hampton signed with the Red Wolves out of El Dorado in 2018.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said the Razorbacks hope to add two defensive tackles and a receiver from the transfer portal.