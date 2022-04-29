Forecasters: Widespread heavy rain predicted next week for Arkansas, bringing chance for flash flooding

As much as 4 inches of rain is expected to fall across large parts of Arkansas from Monday to Thursday next week, especially in northern and central parts of the state, according to the National Weather Service.

The rainfall, predicted especially in northern and central parts of the state, could result in flash flooding, forecasters said.

This flash flooding is the immediate concern, as rivers, including the Ouachita and portions of the White, are already at flood stage, meteorologist Dan Koch said. Adding more rain to these areas will bring more flooding.

Koch said a stationary front will stall, bringing several days of rain in the same area. The exact location of where the front will stall is uncertain at this time.

According to Koch, these types of fronts are typically not seen as often this time of year, as it is later in the season when fronts get weaker and are unable to push all the way through an area, causing stalling











