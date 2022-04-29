Hogs make top 5 for massive O-line target

Arkansas has made the top five for ESPN 4-star offensive line target Connor Stroh.

Stroh, 6-7, 355, of Frisco (Texas) Wakeland, named Arkansas, Texas, Florida, Texas A&M and Auburn as his finalists. He visited the Razorbacks third time on April 23 for the Razorbacks' open practice.

He has offers from Arkansas, Texas, Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Florida State, Baylor, Colorado and other schools. ESPN also rates him the No. 27 offensive tackle in the nation.

Stroh's relationship with Coach Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Cody Kennedy is strong. He said the Razorbacks could be a good fit for him prior to his last trip to Fayetteville.

“Arkansas is definitely still in my top schools, for sure,” he said. “I like the coaches a lot. I like coaches that get the value of the O-line and they clearly do.

"I want to be developed and do not mind at all being coached hard — as long as it is fair and they care about me. I feel like they have that down."