Jon Wickliffe, Republican candidate for state Representative District 73 in Arkansas

Age: 54

City: Little Rock

Occupation: Business development at Vantage Health

Education: Univ of Arkansas at Little Rock Criminal Justice Degree

Public service experience: Little Rock Port Authority 19 years, Arkansas Economic Development Commission three years

Website: howcanjonhelp.com

Why should people vote for you?

My interests are in the people of my district and how I can be helpful. I am at my best when I am helping others and I understand the issues that matter including public safety, schools and job development. I want to advocate for the district and assist in continuing to make Little Rock a great place to live.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

The crime issue that plagues us here in Central Arkansas is the most pressing issue today. I want to be sure that we are continuing to be strong advocates of our police force in getting criminals off the street. I also want to ensure that there are laws in place that provide prosecutors and judges the support needed to keep violent criminals in jail and ensure that there are expeditious trials set up in these violent situations.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

The first thing I plan to accomplish is to work across the aisle to ensure that there is dialog that allows for open communication. We have lost so much of the ability to work together, and I plan to be the bridge that reminds us of what we can really accomplish together as Arkansans.

