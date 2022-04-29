Jury convicts man in fatal 2019 crash

A jury found a Pine Bluff man guilty of second-degree murder and two other charges stemming from a 2019 car crash that left his child's mother dead.

Jeremy Scott Sr., now 35, was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison on the murder charge after the jury in Circuit Judge Alex Guynn's courtroom found he caused Pamela Suggs' death "under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life." The sentence was enhanced by a year because the crash occurred in the presence of a child, according to Jefferson County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jill Reed.

Scott was also sentenced to six years for endangering the welfare of a minor, three years for second-degree domestic battery and one year for leaving the scene of a crash. The sentences will run concurrently.

"The family [of Suggs] was hoping for more," Reed said Thursday. "We're certainly appreciative of what they do, but the sentence they sent is what we accept. I do think the family was disappointed, however, with the sentences."

According to an affidavit from Pine Bluff Police Det. Ryan Moheb, police responded to the area of West 26th Avenue and South Poplar Street at about 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 7, 2019, in reference to a crash. Officers located a white 2015 Chevrolet Equinox that struck a tree, as well as an unresponsive female later identified as Suggs lying on the ground. Suggs was pronounced dead on arrival to the hospital at 4:25 a.m. with multiple injuries to her face.

Moheb wrote that Scott was located on West 36th Avenue during a welfare check. Scott was reportedly lying in the dirt with hands behind his back.

"I killed my baby mama," Scott reportedly told police.

A witness told police Suggs kicked a 2-year-old child to cause injuries. The child was also transported to a hospital.

Video surveillance from a liquor store on South Cherry Street showed a white SUV go onto the south side of the business.

Scott allegedly told the witness, who was holding the 2-year-old, he "messed up" and was sorry after he walked to her residence. The witness asked Scott why the child had bumps on his head.

"Scott said Pamela Suggs kept kicking [juvenile victim] on the head and Scott said 'he lost it from there,'" according to the affidavit. "Scott told [the witness] he was going to turn himself in. I arrived at the Detective's Office and met with Jeremy Scott. I did not detect an odor of intoxicants coming from his person."

Scott said he knew why he was at the detective's office, but didn't remember what happened, according to the affidavit.