Justice of the Peace Matt Brown, Republican candidate for state Representative District 55 in Arkansas

Age: 40

City: Conway

Occupation: Attorney

Education: Hendrix College; UALR Bowen School of Law

Public service experience: Faulkner County Justice of the Peace; Former member Conway Planning Commission (Vice Chairman)

Website: www.facebook.com/MattBrownAR

Why should people vote for you?

I am the only candidate in District 55 with a proven conservative track record and governmental experience. I served the City of Conway on the Conway Planning Commission for five years, where I was the only consistent, pro-business voice on the commission, and currently serve on the Faulkner County Quorum Court as an elected Justice of the Peace. My proudest votes on the Quorum Court have been those which made it the official policy of Faulkner County to support the pro-life movement and to support the Bill of Rights in its entirety, including the Second Amendment. My pro-life commitment is limited not to abortion; in addition to supporting the effort to grant all county employees 80 hours of paid maternity leave for the birth or adoption of a child (in addition to any other applicable leave), I spearheaded the successful effort to provide this same amount of leave as paternity leave to new fathers as well.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

I believe that the most pressing issue facing the people in District 55 is the rampant inflation we are now all experiencing caused both by the staggering amount of money borrowed by the federal government and injected into the economy in response to COVID-19 and by the current crisis in Ukraine. I would address the issue by advocating for the lowering of those taxes which most directly impact constituents’ pocketbooks in a fiscally responsible manner in order to try to help constituents stretch their dollars as far as they can.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

Once elected, I would like to see serious thought given to reducing, if not eliminating, the state income tax provided it can be done in a fiscally responsible manner and does not result in an increase in property taxes. I would also advocate and do everything in my power to make Arkansas as attractive as possible to out-of-state businesses. With the current political turmoil in other states, I believe that Arkansas could have a golden opportunity to attract more businesses from around the country to our state, and we should take every advantage of that opportunity as more businesses mean more good paying jobs for Arkansans.

