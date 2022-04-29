Justice of the Peace Rose Roland, Republican candidate for state Representative District 54 in Arkansas

Age: 58

City: Conway

Occupation: Self-Employed/small business owner: car washes, pizza restaurants and commercial/residential rentals

Education: University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

Public service experience: Justice of the Peace (2 terms), Court Appointed Special Advocate for the 20th Judicial District for neglected and abused children

Website: roseroland.com

Why should people vote for you?

Geographically, District 54 is a very large district with urban and rural areas. I am well connected to the largest two areas of the district, Faulkner and Perry County, and look forward to becoming connected to northern Saline and eastern Yell counties. I currently represent almost 10,000 residents in Faulkner County as JP. I am a proven Christian conservative leader trusted by many to stay connected and work for the people. As a resident of the main business area of the district, I am very pro-business for both small and large businesses and I would like to see our state become more business friendly. I will take a strong stance for all of our constitutional rights. I am a problem solver that will not become so polarizing that I become ineffective at the job of helping District 54 and the state of Arkansas move forward.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

I believe one of the most pressing issues facing people of District 54 is good paying jobs in order to thrive and live the American Dream. We need good paying jobs close to home so our children do not have to move away to find those jobs. We have good jobs here in the district, but we need more. Economic growth involves a lot of different aspects. These include improving our schools, helping develop rural high speed internet, supporting public safety and having a good infrastructure that is business-friendly to make those jobs become a reality close to home. I believe District 54 wants a leader that is approachable, involved with each of the communities and one that will stand for their freedoms and constitutional rights without being confrontational.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

I intend on hitting the ground running when elected and take office in 2023. I want to work with our new governor and fellow members of the legislature to lessen the burdensome rules and regulations on the people of Arkansas. I want to cut governmental waste and the size of government by attrition and continue the process of doing away with personal income tax for Arkansans.

