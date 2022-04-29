Let’s Eat | Restaurant News: The Boardwalk, BITE NWA, Boba Tea and more

Spring is here and some new restaurants and food trucks are making waves in Northwest Arkansas. Here's a brief look at some of the most recent openings across the region.

The Boardwalk

The Boardwalk Food Truck Court opened recently in east Springdale.

Located at 3445 S. Old Missouri Road, the Boardwalk sports a variety from barbecue to crepes to hibachi and Mexican desserts to Venezuelan and Honduran cuisine.

The list of trucks includes Crepes and Company, Asian Combo Wok, Sabor Catracho, Na'guara, Jasper's Hibachi Express & Sushi, Milis Antojitos, El Trompo Loco and Yankabilly Smokehouse.

Pupuseria Miriam is set to open soon at the location as well.

"Our community has been very welcoming to these small business owners, and we could not be happier with the response," a spokesperson for the Boardwalk told us a few weeks ago.

Each truck is individually owned and operated, so hours will differ from truck to truck.

The food truck court will also occasionally host pop-up vendors for a limited time.

One example: Poor Man's Pizza will be at the park today from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

BITE NWA

The BITE NW Arkansas food festival will return this year with a series of events throughout the area, according to an announcement earlier this week.

The first event will feature food from a variety of local restaurants July 29 at Frisco Plaza in Rogers.

Next, the Jones Center in Springdale will host hungry festivalgoers on Sept. 1.

The BITE Experience at the LPGA will conclude the series, serving food at the Pinnacle Hills County Club during the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Sept. 23-25. The list of restaurants has not yet been released.

Tickets for the series starting at $35 will go on sale May 16, the announcement states.

52 Kilo

A new steakhouse by the restaurateurs behind Fayetteville's Prelude Breakfast Bar is open in Rogers.

Specializing in Wagyu beef and mezcal, 52 Kilo is located at 3000 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway near Lewis & Clark Outfitters.

"We wanted a fresh and more modern take on the traditional white tablecloth steakhouse," one of the owners told us last month. "We wanted to bring something unique and fun to the area that you can't find anywhere else."

The bar will primarily feature mezcal and wine. House cocktails, including mezcal versions of classics like the old fashioned, will round out the drink menu.

The space is small, so reservations are highly encouraged.

52 Kilo is open from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday and 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Boba Tea

Two new boba tea shops have opened in the area.

In Rogers, Taste Tea Kitchen serves dine-in and carry out orders at 2100 W. Hudson Road.

The menu includes boba tea, hibachi chicken, Korean fried chicken, beef bibimbap and more.

The Asian fusion restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

In Siloam Springs, SweeTea has opened downtown on South Broadway Street.

The menu includes boba tea, mochi waffles, Korean cheese dogs, banh mi, egg rolls and more.

The cafe is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Island Vibes

Island Vibes, a Caribbean food truck in south Fayetteville, is planning to open on May 21.

The truck will be located towards Farmington at 3570 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Stay tuned. We'll report back in the coming weeks with more info.

New Menus

There's a good chance your favorite restaurant might have some new menu items.

Around downtown Fayetteville, several places have given patrons an array of fresh options.

Arsaga's Mill District is now serving up dishes like Gnocci in Mushroom Ragout and Trout Piccata.

Maxine's Taproom has a ton of new drinks.

Leverett Lounge, Atlas and Bordinos have all shifted to spring menus.

Go outside, enjoy the sunny weather and try a few new things!