Haven't done the job

The candidate endorsements by Donald Trump and the NRA are not a positive thing for discerning voters. Only the most myopic voters will believe so.

Voters need to look beyond the campaign spin-doctor messages funded by dark money. These are appealing to the ignorant and uninformed voters using fear tactics. These candidates are against women's rights, voter rights, human rights, civil rights, and other aspects deemed important by a civilized society. They failed to uphold the Constitution and their oath of office when given a chance to do so. They have demonstrated that they do not support what is best for the country, but what they considered best for the GOP party and re-election. In the Senate, they blocked over 200 bills passed by the House that are supported by the majority of the country's voters.

Candidates that have met their elected responsibility do not need to be bought into office by millions of dark money campaign dollars because the voters will know they have done a good job and deserve to be re-elected.

JERRY DAVIS

Hot Springs

Good riddance to him

Good thing for Asa Hutchison that he's term-limited--he'd never get re-elected anyway. RINO Asa has turned down federal money for rental assistance at a time when so many Arkansans find themselves the victim of housing shortages caused in part by covid building slowdowns over the last two years. Housing shortages and rents have been increased in Arkansas to the extent that federal help is greatly needed. Ask anyone.

This payback to Asa's campaign donors at the expense of the people who elected him is inexcusable. But hey, like the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance funds that Asa stopped prematurely last year, I am sure that money will get rerouted to blue-state liberals. Good riddance to a sellout governor, Asa.

RIN WALKER

Jasper

Contract looks fishy

A $45,000 contract to a firm that has hired the former campaign manager for Frank Scott Jr., Charles Blake. Blake was previously rewarded by Scott as his chief of staff in what appeared to be a "do-nothing job." Now he's involved in a Riverfest replacement event that could be just a "Scott for Mayor" campaign kickoff. And who authorized this expense?

DON SHELLABARGER

Little Rock

Seeking mythical case

I was sent on a search last Friday while reading Dana D. Kelley's whine about how straight, white Christians are being treated unfairly in Florida by Mickey, Cinderella and their sidekicks.

It happened when Kelley asserted that some Florida school districts, without parent knowledge or consent, had "even helped supply hormones to students." That's real news. You can't drop a statement like that and leave us hanging. I needed to know more: Who? How old were the students? Where did it happen?

I checked Google--even Google Scholar--but got zilch. Google couldn't find any cases where elementary or secondary schools supplied hormones, but did list a couple of university student health centers. Google also turned up a recent Family Research Council piece, "Calif. Schools: Hormones through Homeroom," but it was all speculation about what will happen if the teachers' union gets what it secretly wants from the Legislature. Surely that couldn't be the case cited by Kelley.

Maybe the legislative records for the "Don't Say Gay Bill" (HB1557) would help me find the cases referenced by Kelley. No luck with the Florida Senate Bill Analysis and Fiscal Impact Statement. It cited no cases where a school had provided hormones. The House of Representatives Staff Final Bill Analysis, however, looked more promising. The first section of the report was titled--I'm not kidding--"Substantive Information." It was substantive and it had 52 real footnotes.

And that's where I found a possible case. Footnote 26 provided a link to press coverage of litigation between parents and Leon School District over parental consent. But this couldn't be one of the cases cited by Kelley because it was a dispute about nickname and pronoun selection with no mention of hormones.

So I had to give up with no clear answers. I suspect that Kelley's districts supplying hormones are pretty much the same places where the MyPillow guy says Donald Trump's votes were stolen. Just another case of he heard it from his brother's co-worker who got it from a cousin's good friend who heard it firsthand from a neighbor of his ex-wife's boyfriend.

EARL ANTHES

Forrest City