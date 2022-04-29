Little Rock man, 42, critically injured in shooting, police say

A 42-year-old Little Rock man was critically injured in a shooting at the Budget Inn on South University Avenue in Little Rock on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded at 3:17 p.m. Wednesday for a shooting that had just occurred, according to an incident report from Little Rock police. The officers responded to the motel at 5620 S. University Ave., about 1 1/2 miles north of the interchange with Interstate 30.

The shooting victim was at UAMS Medical Center, though officers were told that the shooting had occurred at the motel, according to the report.

Two individuals who were at the scene were arrested and charged with possession of felony drugs and paraphernalia, the report states.