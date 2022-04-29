LIVE! in NWA: Bentonville music lovers enjoy concerts at home with Home Sweet Home Festival

A slew of hometown artists and national touring musicians will be playing music in private homes around Bentonville April 29-30 for third annual Home Sweet Home music festival. National artists include Joshua James, Sawyer, Ira Wolf, Anjimile, Mini Trees, My Politic and Bantug. Local artists include Pura Coco, Cameron Johnson, Luke Sheafer, Jon Dooly, Will Gunselman, BAANG, Dandelion Heart, Shaun Munday, Ashtyn Barbaree, Jackson Hoyt, Church Street, Josh Noren, Jamie Lou Connolly, Jasper Logan, Brad Byrd, Tiffany Lee, Melody Pond, Dylan Earl, Sarah Loethen, Kalyn Fay, Kevin Kiehn, Eddie Canyon, Benjamin Del Shreve, Andrew McLaughlin and Sons of Otis Malone.

Tickets start at $30. For more information on the Home Sweet Home Festival hosted by City Sessions, visit citysessions.org/homesweethome.

ELSWHERE

• Robin Spielberg will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday ($20) at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center, 453 Garland Ave., Fayetteville. Tickets are available at uark.universitytickets.com.

• The TASC (Teen Action Support Center) album release party with Jasper Logan and Matthew John starts at 6 p.m. today at Fairlane Station, 108 Graham St., Springdale. Free. www.facebook.com/TASCNWA.

• The Steel Wheels perform today at 7:30 p.m. ($25) at the Fayetteville Public Library. fayettevilleroots.org/rootshq.

• Mingus Big Band plays at 7 p.m. today at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. waltonartscenter.org.

•Black Stone Cherry performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• State House Electric plays at 2 p.m. Saturday during Independent Bookstore Day at Bookish, 70 S. Seventh St., Suite F, Fort Smith. bookishfs.com

• Tim McGraw plays at at 7 p.m. today ($35 and up) at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers waltonartscenter.org/AMP

• Rival Sons play at 7:30 p.m. today ($27.50) and Wheeler Walker Jr. performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd., Fayetteville. stubs.net/o/118-ZHDGHI/jjs-live.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwadg.com.