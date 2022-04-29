LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Ole Miss Game 1

Pregame:

It's a warm sunny evening at Baum-Walker Stadium with the temperature in the mid-70s. There is a strong

The SEC West-leading fourth-ranked Razorbacks (32-9) take on the Rebels (23-17) who are last in the division. Two of this weekend’s three contests will be broadcasted on national television, including the series finale on ESPN.

The Razorbacks boast an SEC-leading 11-series home winning streak heading into this weekend’s action.

Probable starters:

Ole Miss RHP Dylan DeLucia (3-0, 4.40 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Connor Noland (5-2, 2.54 ERA)

Arkansas lineup:

3B Wallace

DH Slavens

C Turner

2B Moore

RF Bohrofen

SS Battles

1B Stovall

CF Webb

LF Gregory



