Man gets 30 years for raping girl

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty in Garland County Circuit Court to two counts of rape involving a girl under the age of 12 last year.

Alto Edward Stearman Jr., 38, who has remained in custody in lieu of a $500,000 bond since his arrest on June 29, was initially charged with 10 counts of rape, all involving the same victim. But he pleaded guilty to two counts and was sentenced to 30 years on each, to run concurrently. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

Under sentencing guidelines, Stearman will have to serve at least 70% of the sentence, or 21 years, before he is eligible for parole. And he is permanently barred from any future contact with the victim in the case, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Kara Petro said Tuesday.

Petro said she consulted with the victim's family and they approved of the plea agreement, which kept the victim from having to testify if the case had gone to trial.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on June 28, Hot Springs police were notified of a possible sex offense that had just occurred at a residence in the city.

Officers spoke to the victim, who described what a known suspect, identified as Stearman, had done to her.

Stearman, who was still at the scene, reportedly overheard the girl's statements and after being read his Miranda rights, gave a statement to detectives, admitting "he did what they said he did."

Stearman was interviewed in more detail later at the police department and again admitted to raping the victim "approximately 10 times" over the course of a two-year period. He noted the incident on June 28 that led to his arrest occurred while he was watching cartoons with the victim.

Stearman was taken into custody and had pleaded not guilty to the charges. A gag order limiting pretrial publicity was issued in the case shortly after his arrest.