Man jumped to his death in attempt to flee law enforcement, West Memphis police say

A man jumped to his death from Interstate 55 on April 17 while attempting to flee from law enforcement, according to West Memphis police.

Darin Woodard jumped over the barrier on I-55 and landed 40 to 50 feet below, according to police. Officers began life-saving measures before emergency medical services arrived and transported Woods to Regional Medical Center in Memphis, where he later died.

Officers had been dispatched at 12:19 a.m. April 17 about a loitering complaint, according to a Facebook post from the West Memphis Police Department. The complaint came from 210 W. Service Road, about a half-mile southeast of the convergence of eastbound Interstate 40 and southbound I-55.

The suspect attempted to leave the scene in a maroon Nissan Rogue, police said.

The vehicle reportedly accelerated in the direction of a state trooper who was in the area and had responded to the call as well. The state trooper had to jump out of the way, police said.

That led to a vehicle pursuit involving West Memphis police and the Arkansas State Police, according to the post. The pursuit reached speeds in excess of 100 mph on I-55, police said.

State police took over and initiated a precision immobilization technique maneuver, or PIT maneuver, involving hitting the fleeing vehicle and causing it to spin out of control. That caused the Nissan Rogue to strike the outside barrier of I-55 before coming to a stop on the interstate before crossing the bridge into Memphis, the post read.

At that point, Woodard, identified as the driver of the vehicle, exited through the rear passenger side and jumped over the barrier, according to police.

The passenger was detained by officers and an investigation was conducted by the state police's Criminal Investigations Division, police said.

A separate case less than two weeks later also involved a West Memphis police chase that ended in injury. On Wednesday, a 24-year-old man was wounded during an exchange of gunfire in a foot chase.