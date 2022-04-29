ArcBest releasing its 1Q results today

Fort Smith-based trucking and logistics company ArcBest is expected to issue its first quarter results for its fiscal year 2022 at the opening of market today.

A consensus of 10 analysts is predicting earnings of $2.15 a share and an average revenue estimate of seven analysts is pegged at $1.26 billion, according to Yahoo Finance. ArcBest shares closed at $76.43, up $5.52 or nearly 8% in trading Thursday on the Nasdaq. Shares have traded between $52.86 and $125 over the past year.

A conference call with ArcBest executives starts at 8:30 a.m. today. The call will be webcast on ArcBest's website with a replay available through June 15. The conference call may also be accessed by calling (800) 891-9945. A recorded playback will be available through June 15 at (800) 633-8284 with an ID for the playback of 22017045.

The company said its board of directors reauthorized its common stock repurchase program, increasing the total amount available to $75 million. It also said the company will increase in its quarterly cash dividend to 12 cents per share, up 4 cents from the previous quarter to be paid May 25 to shareholders of record at the close of business May 11.

-- John Magsam

Weather, war send corn prices soaring

Corn prices in Chicago trading touched the highest level since 2012 on Thursday as war in Ukraine chokes supplies and adverse weather threatens crops in the Americas.

The futures pared some of the gains, with traders weighing the latest supply-and-demand signals. U.S. officials have predicted that Russia's invasion will be a bloody and prolonged battle.

The war is hampering exports from the region, leaving Ukraine's silos bulging with last year's grain and also hurting crop plantings. There's especially sharp focus on Brazilian crops that are just weeks away from harvest and threatened by drought. There are also production concerns in the U.S., where rain has put the plantings pace at its slowest start since 2013.

Chicago corn for July delivery rose as much as 0.9% to $8.1975 a bushel Thursday, the highest since August 2012 and nearing an all-time record.

-- Bloomberg News (WPNS)

Index jumps 22.23 to finish at 798.87

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 798.87, up 22.23.

"Equities rallied sharply led by the information technology and communication services sectors on a combination of strong quarterly earnings reports overnight combined with perceived end-of-month seasonal strength," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.