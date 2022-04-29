Police beat: NLR woman charged in shots, police say

NLR woman charged in shots, police say

A North Little Rock woman was arrested Wednesday night after shooting at two other women and a child during an argument, according to an arrest report.

Porshia Tims, 27, reportedly got into an argument with two other women just before 4 p.m. near the Sherman Park Community Center at 624 North Beech St.

Witnesses said Tims used her vehicle to block the two women's vehicles in the parking lot and started shooting at them. One of the women had her child in the vehicle, and Tims reportedly had her son in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

No injuries are listed in the report, and Tims was arrested shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday. She is charged with four felonies -- unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, terroristic act, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and first-degree criminal mischief.