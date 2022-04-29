North Little Rock man sentenced to 10 years for having firearms in vehicle

HOT SPRINGS -- A habitual offender on parole was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty in Garland County Circuit Court to a firearms possession charge.

Jherrod Antwon Sampson, 30, formerly of Hot Springs but who now lists a North Little Rock address, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by certain persons, punishable by up to six years in prison, but was sentenced to 10 years with the range increased because of his status as a habitual offender.

According to court records, Sampson was convicted July 15, 2013, of residential burglary and sentenced to five years' probation, and convicted again June 5, 2017, of possession of a controlled substance, heroin, with purpose to deliver, and was sentenced to five years in prison, all in Garland County.

According to the probable cause affidavit, shortly after 9 p.m. on April 23, 2021, Arkansas State Police Trooper Seth Smedley observed a red Nissan Altima on Lincoln Street and noted several items hanging from the rearview mirror illuminated by his headlights, so he made a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1544 Malvern Ave.

A computer background check of the driver, identified as Sampson, and a female passenger, 23, showed Sampson was a parolee with an active search waiver on file and his driver's license was suspended, while the female had a failure to appear warrant out of Jefferson County.

Smedley had both step out of the vehicle so he could search it and located a 50-round drum magazine under the driver's seat and found two 9mm handguns under the passenger seat, both loaded with magazines.

Both were taken into custody, and Sampson was released the next day on a $7,500 bond. He failed to appear for a court hearing May 3, 2021, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was arrested again Sept. 12 and had remained in custody since until the charge was set for a disposition hearing Tuesday.

Sampson is set to stand trial on the failure to appear charge June 27 in circuit court.