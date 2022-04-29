Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Elisa Elmore, 34, of 2022 W. Harvard St. in Siloam Springs, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Elmore was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Cedric Farris, 29, of 1231 Kensington Drive in Centerton, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Farris was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Matthew Teel, 29, of 602 Huckleberry Lane in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with sexual assault. Teel was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $11,000 bond.

• Jeffrey Federinko, 37 of Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with battery. Federinko was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Springdale

• Gerardo Gil Garcia, 27, of 2321 Orchard St. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with rape, sexual assault, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening and theft of property. Garcia was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Parker Murphy, 24, of Elkins, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault, terroristic threatening, criminal mischief and theft of property. Murphy was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.