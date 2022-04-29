NWA NATURALS: Amarillo takes control late to top Naturals

Today’s Game

Amarillo at NW Arkansas Naturals

When: 7:05 p.m.

Where: Arvest Ballpark, Springdale

On The Air: www.milb.com

Pitchers: NWA — LHP Dante Biasi (1-0, 4.35 ERA). Amarillo — TBD

SPRINGDALE -- Juan Centeno's two-run double snapped a 4-4 deadlock in the ninth inning and propelled Amarillo to a 9-5 victory over Northwest Arkansas on Thursday night at Arvest Ballpark.

Centeno lofted the ball to deep left, scoring pinch-runner Nick Dalesandro and Ti'Quan Forbes to make it 6-4. Eduardo Diaz's bases-loaded triple capped the surge that came at the expense of reliever Zach Willeman.

The Naturals (8-10) scored a run in the bottom of the ninth on Tucker Bradley's RBI single but got no closer.

Willeman (0-2) entered in the ninth, allowing five runs (all earned) on four hits in one-third of an inning.

"They swung the bats pretty good there against him," Northwest Arkansas Manager Chris Widger said. "There was probably a couple of times, maybe pitch selection there. But he went after them. He didn't walk people, and sometimes that's the way it goes."

Bradley went 2-for-3 as the Naturals totaled eight hits.

Northwest Arkansas designated hitter Seuly Matias was shaken up and went to the ground for a couple of minutes after a collision with Amarillo first baseman Andy Yerzy on a bang-bang play in the eighth. Matias walked off under his own power.

"We think he's OK," Widger said. "We think it's in his neck, more of like a football stinger. So we think he's going to be OK. It's not a head, concussion-type situation."

Amarillo finished with 13 hits in front of the announced crowd of 3,100. Forbes went 3-for-3 with three runs scored.

The Naturals had their chances before the Sod Poodles (10-8) took control.

Michael Massey snapped a 2-2 deadlock with a double to right in the bottom of the fifth, scoring Bradley and Maikel Garcia for a 4-2 Northwest Arkansas advantage.

Amarillo pulled within 4-3 on Leandro Cedeno's RBI double in the sixth, but Yerzy was thrown out at the plate on the play. Left fielder Bradley, third baseman Jake Means and catcher Sebastian Rivero completed a beautiful relay to nab Yerzy and end the inning.

Nate Eaton singled and stole second and third, coming home on a throwing error by catcher Centeno for a 2-1 Northwest Arkansas edge after four.

Amarillo's Blaze Alexander smoked an RBI double to tie it in the fifth.

Means opened the home third with a solo shot to left for a 1-0 lead. It was his second round-tripper of the season. The Naturals threatened to get more. But with Garcia and Nick Loftin aboard and one out, Sod Poodles starter Bryce Jarvis fanned Massey and Matias to quell the uprising.

Former Razorback Dominic Fletcher's RBI single evened the score at 1-all in the top of the fourth.