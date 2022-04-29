BASEBALL

Two Cardinals suspended

Cardinals star Nolan Arenado and pitcher Genesis Cabrera have been suspended for their actions during a benches-clearing fracas Wednesday against the New York Mets. Arenado has been banned two games and Cabrera one game, and both have been fined undisclosed amounts. Their punishments were announced Thursday by Michael Hill, Major League Baseball's senior vice president for on-field operations. Arenado is appealing his decision. Cabrera will served his ban Thursday after pitching two innings during the 10-5 win over the Mets on Wednesday. Arenado ducked his head out of the way of a high fastball from Mets reliever Yoan Lopez in the eighth inning Wednesday and shouted at the mound. Arenado tossed aside catcher Tomas Nido as players from both dugouts rushed onto the field.

Braves place Pina on IL

The Atlanta Braves placed catcher Manny Pina on the 10-day injured list Thursday with left wrist inflammation. The move was retroactive to Monday. William Contreras was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to serve as the backup catcher behind Travis d'Arnaud. The move came just in time for Contreras to be in the opposite dugout from his older brother Willson Contreras, who started at catcher for the Chicago Cubs in the finale of a three-game series in Atlanta. Before the game, the brothers carried out the lineup cards for each team to home plate.

GOLF

Fischer in first at Huntsville

Zack Fischer of Benton fired a 7-under 63 on Thursday to grab a share of the lead after the first round of the Korn Ferry Tour's Huntsville (Ala.) Championship. Fischer is tied with Harrison Endycott of Sydney, Australia, and is one shot in front of Zecheng Dou, Seonghyeon Kim, Albin Choi and Erik Barnes in a tournament played at The Ledges Golf Course. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) turned in a 70. Former University of Arkansas golfer Tag Ridings posted a 3-over 73.

Six-way tie in Mexico

Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the strength of the afternoon wind and made nine birdies, getting up-and-down from behind the green on the par-5 18th for his 64. The Mexico Open is part of the PGA Tour schedule and inherits the history of a national open that dates to 1944. It takes the place of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship that was at Chapultepec in Mexico City for four years through 2020. Alvaro Ortiz (Razorbacks) is tied for 34th after a 3-under 68. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) and Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) both shot an even-par 71 and are tied for 78th place. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) scored a 1-over 72 and is tied for 96th place.

Lee grabs LPGA lead

Minjee Lee shot an 8-under 63 on Thursday to take a one-stroke lead over top-ranked Jin Young Ko after the first round of the Palos Verdes (Calif.) Championship. Coming off a third-place tie Sunday in the LA Open at Whilshire Country Club, Lee had a bogey-free round at hilly Palos Verdes Estates in the first-year event that wraps up the LPGA Tour's West Coast swing. The Australian closed with a 5-under 31 on the front nine. She won the Evian Championship last season for her first major title and sixth LPGA Tour victory. Ko had six consecutive birdies on Nos. 2-7 on her final nine. She stumbled to a tie for 21st last week after sharing the lead with winner Nasa Hataoka late in the third round at difficult Whilshire. Former University of Arkansas golfer Alana Uriell is tied for 21st after a 2-under 69. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) is at 1-over 72 and is tied for 79th. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) shot a 5-over 76. Brooke Matthews (Rogers, Razorbacks) withdrew from the tournament.

Three share Catalunya lead

Oliver Bekker shot a 6-under 66 to take a share of the first-round lead at the Catalunya Championship in Girona, Spain, on Thursday. Seeking his first European tour win, the South African made eight birdies and a double bogey at the Stadium Course to finish tied with Jeff Winther and Darren Fichardt. Winther had one bogey and seven birdies, while Fichardt made eight birdies to go along with a double bogey. Among those a shot back in a tie for fourth was James Morrison, who was 1-over par on the front nine but rallied with six birdies on his last nine holes. Sebastian Heisele and Haotong Li also shot 67s. Richard Bland, 49th in the world ranking, is the only top-50 player participating. He finished his round at 1-over par. Former University of Central Arkansas golfer Pep Angles shot a 1-under 71.

TENNIS

Ruud advances in Munich

Casper Ruud took his time finding his rhythm as he beat Alex Molcan 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals at the BMW Open in Munich on Thursday. Molcan built a 4-0 lead in the first set as Ruud struggled with his serve, but the Norwegian clay-court specialist fought his way back and broke Molcan at 4-4 in the decider before serving out the match. The 23-year-old Ruud said he was especially pleased to be playing well at the comparatively high altitude of Munich as preparation for similar conditions at the Madrid Open next week. It was Ruud's opening match in Munich after getting a first-round bye. At a career-high No. 7, the Norwegian is the highest-ranked player left in the draw after Alexander Zverev's surprise loss to 18-year-old Holger Rune on Wednesday. Ruud will face eighth-seeded Botic van de Zandschulp in the quarterfinals after the Dutch player defeated Egor Gerasimov 6-2, 6-3.

HOCKEY

Kings' captain set to retire

Los Angeles Kings forward Dustin Brown will retire after this season, his 18th with the club. The 37-year-old made the announcement Thursday ahead of the Kings' regular-season finale. Los Angeles will face Edmonton in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. Brown has played in a franchise record 1,295 regular-season games during his 18 seasons as a physical two-way forward for the Kings. The upstate New York native was a first-round draft pick in 2003. He spent eight seasons as Los Angeles' captain, raising the Stanley Cup first after both of the team's championships in 2012 and 2014. Brown has 325 goals and 387 assists in his career. He has nine goals and 19 assists in 63 games this season for Los Angeles.

Casper Ruud of Norway returns the ball to Alex Molcan of Slovakia at the ATP tennis tournament in Munich, Germany, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)

