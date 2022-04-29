Pine Bluff observes national week promoting rights of crime victims

Leaders of an anti-violence organization took to the steps of Pine Bluff city hall Thursday to shine a light on the rights of victims of violent crimes.

The Center for Healing Hearts & Spirits, an initiative of the Little Rock-based Women’s Council on African American Affairs, was presented a proclamation from Mayor Shirley Washington recognizing National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. According to a news release, the commemorative week by the Office of Violent Crime has led efforts to eliminate barriers and achieve justice for all crime victims across the U.S. since its inception in 1981.

Public officials and prosecutors joined Healing Hearts & Spirits leaders in Thursday’s commemoration, which they called a restoration ceremony, and petitioned the public for their help in supporting the center’s services. The center is led by Joyce Raynor, who lost her 23-year-old son in a January 2001 shooting in Little Rock.

“We don’t get over it. We get on with it,” Raynor said of the violence.

State Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, said Arkansas is faced with an ongoing backlog of rape kits as well as a lack of mental health resources.

“If we can build new prisons, we can get rid of the prison backlog,” she said. “That has to be the next frontier of addressing crime, and especially violent crime.” The center provides victim’s services, a rape crisis program, community assistance programs, homelessness outreach and a sexual assault prevention program, among others. Tameka Reed, a victim coordinator for the center, said the organization tries to educate clients on available resources and that it is looking for volunteers.

Flowers suggested interested persons can give time and money.

“These organizations don’t have money to hire people with living-wage jobs,” Flowers said. “They hire interns. They hire the folks that they can. But most importantly, to their success, every person who is touched by crime is either becoming a volunteer or giving money.” Flowers mentioned Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s recent allocation of bonuses to members of law enforcement from the state surplus, but she added more resources for them are needed and legislators have to wait for budget dollars to become available.

Hutchinson also recently gave $2.3 million to the Arkansas Crime Victims Reparation Board, according to Kandice Bell, a senior counselor and southeast Arkansas district representative for the governor’s office.

“Every headline, every story on the 6 o’clock news, there’s a family behind that,” Jefferson County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Will Jones said. “The real pain that families feel is left out. It’s hard to put it in a story. There is no greater nightmare than to have to bury a child.

“This community has a lot of pride but a lot of pain. Hopefully we can do something to bring a resolution to that.”

Joyce Raynor (left), executive director of the Center for Healing Hearts & Spirits, introduces Tameka Reed, victims coordinator, on Thursday at Pine Bluff City Hall. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)







Jefferson County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Will Jones delivers comments as Kandice Bell of the Office of the Governor and Pine Bluff Police Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr. listen Thursday. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)





