Pittman: Recruiting work paying off





Shortly after being hired, University of Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman said he had learned recruiting on steroids while working for Georgia Coach Kirby Smart.

While there's a long time until signing day in December, the Hogs find themselves in uncharted territory in recruiting with the No. 3 class so far nationally, according to ESPN.

Arkansas' latest commitment came Monday from 4-star quarterback Malachi Singleton, who's also rated the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback in the country. The recruiting on steroids philosophy sees the Hogs with seven 4-star commitments so far for the 2023 class.

Pittman said he demands a lot of himself and his staff when it comes to recruiting.

"We have a really good staff. They work hard," Pittman said. "We all work hard in recruiting. That's the fastest way to change your team, but we're in the SEC. It's hard to recruit, but we've done well to this point."

The Razorbacks have hosted numerous highly recruited prospects this year. The Hogs had Prospect Days on Jan. 15, 22 and 29. Once the dead period ended on Feb. 28, Pittman and the staff had additional Prospect Days on March 5 and 12 before kicking off spring practice on March 13.

Arkansas had many other recruits on campus during spring practice. The morning of the open practice on April 16, Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek told approximately 80 recruits and their parents that Arkansas and Pittman had agreed to a contract to keep him in Fayetteville.

"We've had a lot of good kids on campus," Pittman said. "Once we get them on campus, we at least have a chance at that point and we're trying to sell stability with myself. That's part of the reason I would like to get the contract signed. We're using it now but once it's in ink, it will be a little bit more powerful, I think."

Of Arkansas' 11 commitment for the 2023 class, only linebacker Carson Dean, defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes Jr. and tight end Jaden Hamm didn't visit Fayetteville multiple times before pledging to the Hogs.

"I think that's the only way you can get the commitments," Pittman said on the importance of multiple visits. "The ones we're recruiting and the ones we're recruiting against, it's very seldom you get them once and they're done. You have to continue to bring them back. The way to do that is just constant communication, and I think we do a pretty good job of that."

June is a big month for recruiting with Arkansas planning to have 10 on-campus camps. Numerous recruits will participate in the camps or just visit. The Hogs are also expected to host several prospects on official visits during the month.

Pittman and the staff are also planning to attend three satellite camps in June.

"I think we're going to St Louis," Pittman said. "I know we're going to Dallas and I know we're going to Kennesaw, Ga."

While the focus is working on the 2023 class and classes beyond, Pittman was happy to welcome 16 of the 2022 signees to campus as early enrollees in January.

Early enrollment for freshmen started in the early 2000s and the number of prospects choosing to enroll early has drastically changed in the past few years.

"There use to be one or two guys come in at Christmas and January and now one or two don't," Pittman said. "They can impact your team maybe a little faster than what's happened in the past."

Pittman mentioned some of the freshmen who stood out in the spring.

"Ty Washington has been good at tight end," Pittman said. "I think [Rashod] Dubinion is going to help us immediately. I think he's a really good player. I like my two tackles from the state in [Andrew] Chamblee and [E'Marion] Harris. I think they're going to be super players for us."

He also praised linebackers Jordan Crook, Kaden Henley and Mani Powell

"Mani Powell is hurt right now, but we've seen enough in individual drills with him," he said. "I think he's a really talented guy."

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com





Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman is shown in this file photo. (NWA Democrat-Gazette file photo/Charlie Kaijo)





