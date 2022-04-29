Razorbacks lose series opener to Ole Miss

FAYETTEVILLE — Ole Miss scored three runs with two outs in the fifth inning and that was the difference as the Rebels defeated No. 4 Arkansas 4-2 on Friday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Tim Elko’s RBI double put Ole Miss ahead 2-0, and Kevin Graham followed with a two-run single to give the Rebels a 4-0 lead.

Arkansas pulled within 4-2 on Braydon Webb’s two-run home run with no outs in the eighth inning. Ole Miss then turned to closer Brandon Johnson, who retired all six batters he faced, including the top five hitters in the Razorbacks’ lineup.

Johnson, whose fastball touched 97 mph, struck out three. He caught Arkansas five-hole hitter Jace Bohrofen looking at a 3-2 strike to end the game.

Right hander Dylan DeLucia pitched seven innings to earn his fourth victory for the Rebels (24-17, 7-12 SEC). DeLucia scattered 8 hits, walked 2 and struck out 9 in his 105-pitch outing.

Connor Noland suffered his second consecutive loss in an eight-inning start. Noland allowed career highs with 11 hits and 4 walks, and struck out 3. All four of Ole Miss’ runs were earned.

Neither team scored in the first three innings, despite chances for both teams. Arkansas (32-10, 12-7) put the leadoff man aboard in the first, second and third innings, but that runner was erased on a double play, a caught stealing and hitter’s interference.

Ole Miss stranded a runner at third base in the second inning and Elko hit into an inning-ending double play in the third.

The Rebels went ahead 1-0 in the fourth inning when Graham doubled to lead off the inning and scored on Kemp Alderman’s RBI single in the next at-bat. Graham finished 2 for 3 and walked once.

DeLucia allowed five singles against the Razorbacks’ first 10 batters, but Arkansas made several mistakes to kill the rallies.

Robert Moore was picked off to end the inning when he took too wide of a turn at first base, negating an opportunity for Bohrofen to hit with runners on the corners.

Bohrofen singled to lead off the second, but was thrown out trying to steal second base on a failed hit-and-run with Jalen Battles at the plate. Cayden Wallace was called for interference to end the third inning, which resulted in Webb being called out trying to steal second.

DeLucia settled in during the middle innings. He worked around a one-out double by Michael Turner in the fourth and stranded Turner at third when Bohrofen struck out looking. Arkansas did not have a base runner in the fifth or sixth innings.

Turner singled and Moore walked to lead off the seventh inning, but Bohrofen grounded into a double play to quickly put two outs on the board.

Webb’s 10th home run followed a leadoff walk by Peyton Stovall in the eighth. The home run to left field was on the last pitch thrown by DeLucia.

Evan Taylor struck out two and retired all three hitters he faced for the Razorbacks in the top of the ninth inning. Taylor lowered his team-leading WHIP to 0.61 and team-best batting average against to .127 in 21 1/3 innings.

The teams are scheduled to play again Saturday at 7 p.m. when a pair of freshman left handers will start on the mound. Hagen Smith (6-2, 3.83 ERA) will start for the Razorbacks and Hunter Elliott (1-3, 3.19) will start for the Rebels.