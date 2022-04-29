Rep. Keith Slape, Republican candidate for state Senate District 28 in Arkansas

Age: 56

City: Compton

Occupation: State representative and cattle rancher

Education: North Arkansas College

Public service experience: Newton County sheriff, state representative District 83

Website: slape4senate.com

Why should people vote for you?

I began my public service career in 2001. Working as a law enforcement officer, I dealt in situations that were difficult. Meeting people who are having the worse days of their lives and working with them to make things better. Politics have some of the same attributes of those situations. As a local and state official I’m the only candidate that has the experience and leadership to deal with local government and state government.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

Currently inflation is the most pressing. Data shows that it will cost an additional $5,200 this year for a family than last year. This is hurting the people and especially in rural Arkansas. Keeping a tight line on state spending will help keep inflation and taxes down.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

I would like to help getting our criminal Justice system reformed. We spend a lot of money on the revolving door of our correctional system. We must prioritize the violent crimes and set a number on how many times someone is sent to prison before they get a harsher sentence. If I’m elected, this will be my priority.

