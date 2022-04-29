Representative Fred Allen, Democratic candidate for state Representative District 77 in Arkansas

Age: 68

City: Little Rock

Occupation: Contractor

Education: Business degree from Middle Tennesse State University

Public service experience: Six terms in the General Assembly

Website: NA

Why should people vote for you?

[I am an] effective listener and legislator who brings a bold and well-respected voice to the issues facing the community; experienced, trustworthy and transformational political leader with a proven record of working with both Republicans and Democrats at getting successful legislation passed; proactive, visionary and ready to continue to making a difference. [I] lead by example and am always ready to actively listen and respond. Demonstrated record of making and keeping promises and producing legislation to improve health, education, economics and the welfare of Arkansans. Dedicated, disciplined decision-maker able to stand up for issues that represent the expectations, aspirations and needs of Arkansas. Proactive, well informed and humbled by the opportunity to serve. Known as a servant leader who values family honesty, integrity, community service and most of all the power of prayer. Only candidate in the race who has served as a speaker pro tempore, or successfully passed legislation.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

Housing, affordable health care, education, jobs, protecting voting rights, food insecurity, food desserts and gun violence

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

Voting Rights: I will speak out against any bills that restrict or makes voting more difficult. Health care: I would create legislation that would help families suffering from cancer and other diseases better navigate the health care system. Education: I would help ensure that children have greater access to high quality teachers and schools by helping to ensure that teachers and students have the professional resources they need. Housing: I will continuously seek ways to ensure better housing opportunities through legislation.Access to Healthy Food: I will work with businesses to investigate and help find ways of creating new food retail outlets in areas considered as food deserts. Jobs: I will work collaboratively with my legislative colleagues to create and investigate the deployment of even more comprehensive economic-development strategies and legislation that designed to help attract more businesses to my community.

