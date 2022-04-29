Representative John Payton, Republican candidate for state Senate District 22 in Arkansas

Age: 55

City: Wilburn

Occupation: Auctioneer/businessman

Education: Trade school

Public service experience: State representative since 2013; Wilburn volunteer fire department board

Website: www.facebook.com/JohnPaytonForStateSenate

Why should people vote for you?

Because they can count on me to stand firm on the Constitution and Conservative Arkansas values and principles.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

I’ll read proposed legislation and point out its long- and short-term effects on liberty. I’ll work to make sure whatever passes recognizes and protects our constitutional rights. Just like Act 486 of 2017 that required the Concealed carry handgun licensing rules to recognize and protect a licensees’ constitutional carry rights.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

Shrink government, especially Arkansas' dependence on the federal government.

