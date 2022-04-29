Representative Spencer Hawks, Republican candidate for state Senate District 17 in Arkansas

Age: 38

City: Conway

Occupation: Real estate broker

Education: Bachelor's degree in business adminstration, Central Baptist College

Public service experience: Faulker County Quorum Court, Arkansas House of Representatives

Website: www.SpencerHawks.com

Why should people vote for you?

"Work hard. Love others" is my life motto. As I've served this community publicly, through business and philanthropically, I've exemplified and lived out my motto. People are tired of poltiics. I just want to care for the people of District 17 and work hard.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

We have to focus on our local economy. We need to be bringing in high-paying jobs and continuing to prepare our students for the workforce by creating a solid school-to-work pipeline with our schools and universities.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

While I would love to keep Arkansas' economy on the forefront, we must bring the Senate back to working order. I've consistently built bridges and relationships in the House and I look forward to continuing this in the Senate as we move Arkansas forward.

