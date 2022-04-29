Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Pattern Bet in the ninth

BEST BET Flowersforshantell in the fifth

LONG SHOT Red Again in the seventh

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 5-9 (55.%).

MEET 193-566 (34.1%).

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

DIAL IT UP A NOTCH*** competed in stronger company this season at Fair Grounds, and the beaten post-time favorite is adding blinkers and racing for trainer Robertino Diodoro for the first time. KATHYS CUP OF JOE has not raced in 17 months, but the lightly raced 5-year-old mare represents strong connections and is taking a steep drop. BEYOND THE HYPE finished second when dropped to this level April 7, and she is fit following a front-running route.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Dial It Up a Notch;Cohen;Diodoro;3-1

8 Kathys Cup of Joe;Arrieta;Hartman;7-2

6 Beyond the Hype;Castillo;Martin;9-2

4 Milana;Gonzalez;Dixon;9-2

10 Candy's Story;Quinonez;Milligan;6-1

1 Tropinka;Bailey;Anderson;6-1

5 Maggie's Will;Jordan;Barrett;15-1

9 Tizmissbetty;Harr;Brennan;20-1

7 Moonshine Lily;Esquivel;20-1

3 Final Table;Pereira;Combs;15-1

2 Purse $29,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

CYPRIANO*** won his past three races at Fair Grounds, and he is dropping in price for a top team. CALIFORNIA SWING is dropping to the lowest price of his career, and the four-time winner at the distance is one-half of a powerful entry with the top selection. PROMISING SHOES won consecutive route races at Houston before being overmatched in an allowance race here 19 days ago.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Cypriano;Cohen;Diodoro;9-5

1a California Swing;Cohen;Diodoro;9-5

4 Promising Shoes;Manrrique;Broberg;6-1

2 Tez;Franco;Espinoza;4-1

7 Major Kong;Lara;Petalino;6-1

3 Stock Deal;Gonzalez;Barkley;7-2

6 Egomaniac;Garcia;Mason;15-1

8 Praetornian;Harr;Hewitt;15-1

5 Ike;Canchari;Moquett;8-1

3 Purse $36,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $25,000

MOTION PICTURE** followed a decisive maiden win with a competitive third-place finish at this condition, and he is taking a slight drop and is wearing blinkers for the first time. STAYIN' OUT LATE disappointed in his 2022 debut as a post-time favorite, but he drops into a conditioned claiming race for the first time and one of his better races likely wins. PURE ROCKET has had to overcome poor trips in consecutive good races, and he is a likely overlay.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Motion Picture;Cohen;Diodoro;7-2

5 Stayin' Out Late;Castillo;Asmussen;5-2

3 Pure Rocket;Esquivel;Garcia;6-1

6 River Redemption;Jordan;Garcia;8-1

4 Dealmeinbud;Franco;Cates;9-2

9 Outcome;Bailey;Morse;8-1

1 Bourbon Delight;Canchari;DiVito;8-1

2 Rift Valley;ACourt;Donaldson;12-1

8 Junesandra;Arrieta;Rosin;12-1

4 Purse $107,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

MOCHA KISS** contested the pace before giving way to a heavily favored winner in a second-place finish, and she carries lesser weight with a switch to an apprentice rider. EURO ME is taking a slight class hike following a clear late-running victory, and she is racing for leading trainer Steve Asmussen for the first time. SULWE rallied from far back in a sharp maiden win, and the experience and added ground will work in her favor.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Mocha Kiss;Bailey;Stuart;3-1

6 Euro Me;Castillo;Asmussen;2-1

2 Sulwe;Manrrique;Moquett;4-1

1 Lady Astrid;Harr;Cline;8-1

7 My Dams Atitude;Arrieta;Westermann;6-1

5 Heated Argument;Gonzalez;Gonzalez;8-1

8 Tapit Right;Hiraldo;Deville;10-1

3 Oochie;Jordan;Nelson;20-1

5 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500

FLOWERSFORSHANTELL** finished full of run after a troubled start in a deceptively good win in her local debut, and her subsequent breezes have been encouraging. TIGER BAIT finished fourth in an open $10k claiming race, and she fits well dropping into a state-bred sprint. SPURWINK LANE possesses excellent early speed and she is another moving from an open to a restricted race.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Flowersforshantell;Esquivel;Contreras;5-2

5 Tiger Bait;Gonzalez;Williams;9-2

1 Spurwink Lane;Garcia;Villafranco;3-1

6 Truly a Rocket;Quinonez;Witt;6-1

3 Proud Victoria;Hiraldo;Milligan;6-1

8 Denali Rocket;Jordan;Martin;10-1

10 Warm Beauty;Bailey;Rhea;10-1

4 B's Lil' Bumblebee;Arrieta;McKellar;15-1

2 Five Queens;Harr;McBride;20-1

7 Rose Marie B;Canchari;Wilson;30-1

6 Purse $37,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

WILD BEHAVIOR*** was a six-time winner in 2021, and he is dropping in class after setting a rapid pace in a third-place effort. SECRETARY AT WAR has finished no worse than second in six consecutive races at the meeting, and he is sharp enough to handle a slight jump in class. SKYSCANNER dominated $16,000 rivals by better than five lengths, and the late-running sprinter should get a fast pace to run at.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Wild Behavior;Garcia;Sharp;2-1

5 Secretary At War;Hiraldo;Ashauer;6-1

2 Skyscanner;Canchari;Shorter;3-1

6 Can Imagine;Bailey;Brennan;10-1

3 Shacks Way;Jordan;Compton;9-2

1 Win With Pride;Arrieta;Diodoro;12-1

7 Carl G;Franco;Villafranco;6-1

8 Mr. Ankeny;Gonzalez;Chleborad;12-1

7 Purse $30,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

RED AGAIN* is an Oaklawn horse-for-course who finished second at a higher claiming price just two races back, and he figures near the lead throughout. RIVER CACTUS was claimed by leading connections, and he is running at the lowest price of his career. MOLIERE has been earning competitive Beyer figures, and the three-time winner last season drew an inside post.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Red Again;Pereira;Wilson;8-1

1 River Cactus;Cohen;Diodoro;4-1

2 Moliere;Harr;Warpool;6-1

6 Grand Design;Saez;Barkley;3-1

1a Colosi;Cohen;Diodoro;4-1

4 Mr. Dougie Fresh;Bailey;Hartman;8-1

9 Justin's Quest;Canchari;Van Berg;10-1

10 Pepper Pike;Garcia;Schultz;6-1

5 Lookin for Eight;Arrieta;Vance;10-1

8 Seau;Castillo;McKnight;8-1

7 Believeinholidays;Franco;Martin;10-1

8 Purse $106,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

TAP FOR ME*** lost a late lead in a clear second-place finish at this level, and the lightly raced and promising filly switches to a high percentage rider. MARIAH'S FORTUNE finished second at this condition just two races back at Fair Grounds, and she is back on Lasix after a dull effort in the Grade III Fantasy. WARRIOR'S BATTLE has earned competitive Beyer figures, while winning three of her past four races, but she does compete against older rivals for the first time.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Tap for Me;Castillo;Asmussen;3-1

7 Mariah's Fortune;Franco;Cox;5-1

5 Warrior's Battle;Cohen;Cox;7-2

3 A Broken Breeze;Hiraldo;McKnight;8-1

2 Texas Rain;Arrieta;Broberg;6-1

8 Duplicitous;Gonzalez;Hawley;6-1

1 Sundial;Quinonez;Asmussen;8-1

6 Swanage;Jordan;Frazee;15-1

10 Lady Valentine;Garcia;Diodoro;12-1

4 C.C. Harbor;Harr;Cates;12-1

9 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

PATTERN BET**** was beaten a quickly diminishing head in the Rainbow Miss, and she has consistently earned the field's fastest Beyer figures and is dropping back into a restricted maiden race. GOLD STRATEGY crossed the wire fourth best in the Rainbow Miss, and she does possess better early speed than the top selection. MIRACLE SHOES is a full sister to talented state-bred filly Summer Shoes, and she closed debut preparations with a bullet five-furlong gate workout.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

11 Pattern Bet;Manrrique;Moquett;5-2

10 Gold Strategy;Wales;Hornsby;6-1

2 Miracle Shoes;Bailey;Swearingen;15-1

5 Hamazing Debate;Jordan;Gonzalez;10-1

4 Prinia;Esquivel;Ortiz;4-1

3 Calypso Street;Garcia;Mason;15-1

1 Run Fearless;Harr;Fires;8-1

12 Rivercrest Girl;Quinonez;Pish;10-1

6 Sweetness To;Borel;Westermann;10-1

9 Arden Ar;Arrieta;Nelson;12-1

8 May Disco;Hiraldo;Westermann;15-1

7 Runnininthestreets;Gonzalez;Anderson;12-1