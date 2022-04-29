Ride-share driver in North Little Rock escapes apparent kidnap attempt, police say

North Little Rock police were investigating the possible Friday night kidnapping of a Lyft ride-share driver who was injured escaping from her own vehicle on Interstate 30, a police spokeswoman said.

At about 8 p.m. Friday, Arkansas State Police contacted North Little Rock police about a potential kidnapping that started in the city, North Little Rock Police Department Lt. Amy Cooper said.

She said the incident apparently began when a female Lyft driver picked up passengers in the 1900 block of North Magnolia Street, about a half-mile south-southwest of the I-30 interchange with Interstate 40.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said preliminary information indicated that two passengers were involved.

The driver was eventually able to free herself from her vehicle on I-30, Sadler said.

The driver was in an area hospital late Friday being treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, Cooper said.

Cooper was not able to provide a description of the vehicle as of Friday night. It was also unknown late Friday whether the suspects were still in possession of the vehicle.

“We’re still gathering information on our end,” Cooper said.