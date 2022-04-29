Robert "Bob" Largent, Republican candidate for State Senate District 28 in Arkansas

Age: 75

City: Harrison

Occupation: President/CEO, Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce

Education: University of Arkansas, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; University of Oklahoma, Master of Public Administration; Air War College, National Security Strategy.

Public service experience: Houston County (GA) Planning & Zoning Commission; Air Force Association (national president, chairman of the board)

Website: www.LargentForSenate.com

Why should people vote for you?

First, I'm a conservative, life-long Republican...but NOT a politician. I'm pro-life, pro-2nd amendment, pro-parental control in education, support stronger boarders and more funding for law enforcement, and want to cut wasteful spending while at the same time, ensuring that North Central Arkansas receives its fact-based fair share of tax dollars. The collaborative, servant leadership...enhanced and demonstrated in over 24 years in the US Air Force and 20-plus years in business, 15 as a small business owner... has given me the experience and shaped my approach to solving complex problems. I'm tested and proved many times over.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

Unfortunately, there's not just one, but rather a combination of issues that arise from a lack of focused attention on the District's six counties and their 86,000-plus constituents: good-paying jobs now and for the future, up-skilling the workforce for those jobs, and transportation and broadband infrastructure that supports agriculture, tourism, education, healthcare and business. I'll work with the new governor and the legislature, alongside duly elected county and municipal leaders, to ensure collaborative, common-sense and fair solutions are offered for each of these issues, and others as identified in the months and years ahead. Residents of Boone, Carroll, Franklin, Johnson, Madison, and Newton County...their needs come first!

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

I’d like to immediately find a way to cut taxes on families and businesses and eliminate waste within our state budget. Government must live within its means and be focused on serving the people. Not the other way around.

A team of reporters from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette compiled this series of candidate bios over the last three months. Candidates in most races were reached by email and completed questionnaires. Others who couldn't be reached by email provided information over the phone. Some candidates declined to participate or didn't respond to phone and email messages left by the Democrat-Gazette. Return to the main Voter Guide page to read more bios.