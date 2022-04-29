Robert Steinbuch, Republican candidate for state Representative District 73 in Arkansas

Age: 54

City: Little Rock

Occupation: Law professor and public advocate

Education: BA, University of Pennsylvania; MA, University of Pennsylvania; JD, Columbia Law School

Public service experience: Auxiliary police officer; U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee counsel; U.S. Department of Justice counsel; Arkansas Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights chair; Arkansas Freedom of Information Act Task Force

Website: steinbuchforarkansas.com

Why should people vote for you?

For three reasons: I'm not beholden to big business, political cronies, nor big money of any kind. I will serve only the people of Arkansas. I cannot be bought; I will always do right; and I will be an incorruptible steward of the public's money. In contrast, my primary opponent is leadership of a state entity that funnels hundreds of thousands of dollars to a private lobbying group for big business. Two, I take the law seriously. I understand how to write it and how to get it passed. My primary opponent has neither the knowledge nor the experience necessary in this arena to get results for the citizens of the greater Little Rock area and Arkansas in general. Three, I'm a law abiding citizen who understands that before you write laws, you must obey them. And I do.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

Their safety and security. We need to focus government on its core function of protecting our citizens. I will redirect state police into neighborhoods currently not sufficiently patrolled due to woke city governments that underfund, undercut, and undermine their own law enforcement. I will direct state funding to joint task forces with local law enforcement to ensure that community police are both better funded and not stymied by anti-police political forces. And I will ensure that citizens' God-given rights to self defense are guaranteed and protected.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

The above. It's my top priority.

