Senator Bob Ballinger, Republican candidate for state Senate District 28 in Arkansas

Age: 48

City: Ozark

Occupation: Attorney and realtor

Education: BA in Social Studies Education and JD in Law

Public service experience: State Representative, 2013-2018; state Senator 2019-present

Website: http://www.bobballinger.com/?fbclid=IwAR391-nxr8hN1_YX4Zcn4nQBX9xQ9zcWqlB_WS14s9EH_apztf-jq_IfTF4

Why should people vote for you?

I am a committed conservative who loves my constituents and enjoys serving them in their state Capital. Many people claim to be “conservatives,” but few have the record that demonstrates that they will show up, work hard, and get things done for their people. I don’t skip hard votes and I carry legislation that my constituents care about.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

Two issues squeezing my constituents most right now is the attack on their pocketbooks through extraordinary inflation caused by big government spending and restrictions, and the attack on our Arkansas values and way of life.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

Work towards developing a plan to eliminate our state income tax over the next few years. A plan with achievable benchmarks so the average Arkansans know relief is coming. And, develop a package of bills that protects students in our schools and state employees from being subjected to forced indoctrination in failed leftists ideologies like socialism, critical race theory and gender fluidity.

