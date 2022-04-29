Senator Mark Johnson, Republican candidate for state Senate District 17 in Arkansas

Age: 67

City: Ferndale

Occupation: Retired business consultant

Education: Hendrix College

Public service experience: State senator

Website: www.markjohnsonforarkansas.com

Why should people vote for you?

I make myself available to my constituents. Regardless of the issue, I am willing to listen and respond to the concerns of each and every person in need of assistance. I make myself accessible and try to respond quickly to every constituent phone call and email. My years of experience working with state and local governments has given me the knowledge to cut through red tape and solve problems. I have made it a goal since day one as a state senator to respond quickly to every constituent phone call and email I receive.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

World and national events are impacting the lives of Arkansans every day. It is alarming to see the recent effects on Arkansas families and small businesses due to the rapid inflation and increase of fuel prices. Every possible option should be explored at the state level, and wherever possible we should act to provide financial relief to Arkansans. This includes continuing to cut taxes and unnecessary spending.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

Access to public records is vital to a free society. Transparency is key to accountability, ensuring those who serve in state and local government are held to the highest levels of legal and ethical behavior. There seems to be a constant attack on Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and other transparency laws. I will make protecting and expanding FOIA, and enhancing penalties for those who willfully violate out transparency laws, as one of my first priorities.

