Sports roundup

PREP BASEBALL

Shiloh Christian 11, Huntsville 2

Graham Jones, Miles Nantze and Cooper McCall each drove in two runs as Shiloh Christian knocked off Huntsville during the first of two 4A-1 Conference Tournament semifinal games Thursday at Harrison.

Caleb Anderson, Dakota Gable and Alex Patrick drove in a run apiece for the Saints, who will play in the championship game at 5 p.m. today.

Luke Bowerman allowed five hits and struck out three for Shiloh.

Farmington 10, Harrison 2

Farmington scored five times in the bottom of the first inning, and the top-seeded Cardinals advanced to the 4A-1 Conference tournament championship with a win over Harrison.

Caden Elsik had two hits and drove in three RBIs for Farmington, including a bases-clearing double during a four-run second that extended the Cardinals' lead to a 9-1 margin. Weston Sills drove in three runs, while Chase Brown had two hits and two RBIs.

Myles Harvey picked up the win as he allowed two runs on four hits over six innings with eight strikeouts. Logan Plumlee and Beck Jones drove in a run apiece for Harrison.

Rogers Heritage 14, Siloam Springs 0

Aidan Adair had three hits and drove in three runs to lead Heritage to a nonconference victory over Siloam Springs at War Eagle Field.

Bennett Crafton also drove in three runs and Tyler Jouett added two RBIs for the War Eagles (17-10), who scored at least a run in every inning. Heritage erupted for seven runs in the third inning, including two RBI singles by Adair and a two-run double by Jouett.

Jouett also was the winning pitcher as he allowed just two hits and struck out three over five innings.

PREP SOFTBALL

Rogers Heritage 6, Bentonville West 5

Natalee McCarty belted a two-run double in the seventh inning and lifted Heritage to a win over West in a 6A-West game played at Centerton.

Heritage (15-11, 7-5) trailed 5-3 to start the seventh, but doubles by Anna Lee and Emily Carpenter helped the Lady War Eagles pull within one. One out later, McCarty belted her double to right and gave Heritage the lead.

Lee finished with 3 of the Lady War Eagles' 13 hits, while McCarty had two hits and drove in a team-high four runs. Laynee Tapp, Haylee Edgmon and Olivia Thornton had two hits apiece for West (15-9, 8-4).

Greenwood 3, FS Northside 2

Paige Pugh's fourth-inning sacrifice fly allowed C Sexton to score the decisive run as Greenwood edged Northside in a nonconference game at Greenwood.

Tori Howard opened the fourth with a single and was replaced by Sexton, who raced to third on T Nichols' double. Pugh then hit a fly ball to center, which allowed Sexton to come home.

Howard and Nichols each had two hits and drove in a run for Greenwood, while Tori Sumbler drove in both runs for Northside.