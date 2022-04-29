State Representative David Tollett, Republican candidate for state Representative District 62 in Arkansas

Age: 43

City: Marvell

Occupation: Teacher

Education: Master's degree in education from Henderston State University

Public service experience: state represnetative, board of the Helena Regional Medical Center, board member the Phillips County Chamber of Commerce, member of the Phillips County Opioid Taskforce

Website: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100078328061180

Why should people vote for you?

Because I’m a voice for the Arkansas Delta. We have [many] challenges in the Delta that require people who understand those challenges to create solutions for them. And then the second thing is to be a defender of public education in the state of Arkansas.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

The most pressing issue is economics. There’s a lack of job opportunity in our area and the solution to address it is basically — number one — we have to be able to create economic packages for industry to come in as well as finish out the Helena Harbor. And then two, hopefully revamp or replace the Helena Bridge to increase traffic flow through the region.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

The first thing is to make teachers the highest paid in the region. And then the second thing is to help eliminate state income tax.

