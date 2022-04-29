State Representative Julie Mayberry, Republican candidate for state Representative District 92 in Arkansas

Age: 50

City: Hensley

Occupation: Communications/journalism

Education: BS from Emerson College in Boston

Public service experience: State representative; former President of the Little Rock South Lions Club; director and founder of two non-profits: I Can! of Arkansas and The Crossing at Angel Court.

Website: https://juliemayberry.com/?fbclid=IwAR2HMbiaSs1cxkhqUeZTpWno0XSUZPJDQebUSkp0rmkS2Q9SQOQletlAKAA

Why should people vote for you?

Experience separates me. Coming in as a freshman. You are so overwhelmed with all that you need to know and where do you even begin. I am already working on things that I hope to bring forth in 2023 that I have been working with other legislators and other organizations in my district on ideas.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

I get three to four phone calls a week from people who are still having dififculturtes seeing loved ones and it breaks my heart. And I know we were the first state to pass a law that provided this right patients. This law is now an example that other states are using to pass laws in their state. We made the framwork. We have the first draft. And there might be another state who have a few words that might improve on that draft.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

Mayberry said she is choosing to run again because she has many ideas that she still wants to see accomplished. She said one of those things is adding more details to Act 311 of 202, also known as “The No Patient Left Alone” bill, that was written by Mayberry in response to the closure of medical and long-term facilities to visitors during the covid-19 pandemic.

