State Representative Mary Bentley, Republican candidate for state Representative District 54 in Arkansas

Age: 60

City: Perryville

Occupation: Owner of Bentley Plastics

Education: Bachelor's degree in nursing, Harding University

Public service experience: State representative since 2015

Website: https://www.marybentleyforarkansas.com/

Why should people vote for you?

I am a small business owner. I have had eight years of experience at the Capitol fighting for my constituents. I have filed more bills than any of my colleagues. I’m just a proven hard worker for my constituents. I’m very accessible.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

Number one right now, the gas prices are horrific, employers need employees to work. I will continue to cut taxes for small businesses, work on education, fight for qualify education, address the nursing shortage, make sure we have jobs available.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

I’m working on a bill to make sure when someone moves to Arkansas, if they have a valid social work license, [to] get that license transferred. We need trained people here in our state and to make sure the transition is smooth. I also want to continue to encourage students to be healthy and strong.

