State Senator Breanne Davis, Republican candidate for state Senate District 25 in Arkansas

Age: 39

City: Russellville

Occupation:

Education: Bachelor's degree in speech communications, Arkansas Tech University

Public service experience: Russellville School Board 2009-2018, Arkansas Senate since 2018

Website: BreanneForSenate.com

Why should people vote for you?

People should vote for me because of my record, results and relationships. I have a record of voting for every pro-life, pro-gun, pro-law enforcement and pro-freedom bill since elected in 2018. I've sponsored bills to increase broadband access and to stop discrimination against people with disabilities who need life-saving medical procedures. I promised I'd fight for equitable funding for ATU and we won that fight. I stood up to big government when they tried to shutdown our schools and businesses. Lastly, you have to have relationships to get things accomplished. I'm honored to be the only primary candidate endorsed by our future governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, along with an endorsement from U.S. Senator Tom Cotton. Just as important, I'm fortunate to have great relationships with many mayors, law enforcement officials, superintendents, and businesses in my district that allow me to work with and for the people I represent.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

When talking with constituents, I keep hearing the same concerns. Those concerns are shortages in law enforcement due to underfunding, having a voice in their children's education and the way taxes weigh on wallets. While I supported the recent law enforcement bonus, it was a band-aid on a bigger problem. We have to make city and county law enforcement pay and retention a priority. I proudly stood for schools and businesses during the pandemic to make their own decisions regarding masks, testing and vaccines. I will continue to support families having a voice in the curriculum and campus they choose for their kids. While I voted for tax breaks on income and used cars, I am fully committed to seeing Arkansas find solutions to phase out the state income tax.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

I want to continue eliminating unnecessary regulations, just as I did in 2019 and 2021. These regulations are standing in the way of providing easier access to high speed broadband for households in my district. I will also continue begin a voice for other local issues, like helping secure $3.6 [million] to ATU's base funding. My fight doesn't stop there though. In the future, I want to address the nursing and law enforcement shortage in Arkansas. I will continue fighting for our farmers. It should be easier, not harder, to get locally grown and raised food on our plates. Lastly, as a pro-life advocate, I want to see some type of incentives for adoptive and foster care families. I believe pro-lifers too often stop their fight at birth instead of working for better outcomes for people from conception to natural death. We can do better and I'm ready to continue working.

