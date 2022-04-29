Super Quiz: 29

1. Which month has 29 days in a leap year?

2. Which planet requires over 29 years to orbit the sun?

3. What is 29 in Roman numerals?

4. The highest possible score in this card game is 29.

5. Name one common language that has a 29-letter alphabet? (Additional answers may be possible.)

6. In this Glenn Miller song, the train departs on Track 29.

7. What metal has an atomic number of 29?

8. In 2020, this team set a record by scoring 29 times against the Miami Marlins.

9. The name of a four-engine, heavy bomber of World War II.

ANSWERS:

1. February

2. Saturn

3. XXIX

4. Cribbage or Khanhoo

5. Turkish, Swedish, Danish, Vietnamese or Norwegian

6. "Chattanooga Choo Choo"

7. Copper

8. Atlanta Braves

9. Boeing B-29 (Superfortress)