Tara Shephard, Democratic candidate for state Representative District 79 in Arkansas

Age: 46

City: Little Rock

Occupation: Compliance and accreditation manager/correctional auditor

Education: Bachelors from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff; masters from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock

Public service experience: Former Little Rock School Board member

Website: www.taraforarkansas.com

Why should people vote for you?

I am the most well-rounded candidate in the race for District 79 and have the most experience being out amongst the people in the community. I have a proven track record of not only helping individuals in the city of Little Rock, but elsewhere throughout the state.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

This depends on the constituent being asked. The new House District 79 includes southwest, Mabelvale and parts of Alexander. What may be the most pressing issue facing a constituent on Geyer Springs, may not be the same for Alexander Road, Stagecoach, Wakefield, Otter Creek, so forth and so on. What I do know is that everyday families in District 79 are having kitchen table talk about gas, inflation, crime, education, healthcare, etc. Those everyday issues affecting everyday Arkansans.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

Once elected, the first thing I'd like to accomplish is aiding in the revitalization of neighborhoods in southwest Little Rock. As State Representative for District 79, in partnership with local neighborhood and home owner associations such as Windamere, Cloverdale, Allendale, Legion Hut, Oxford Valley, West Baseline, Deer Meadow, Chicot, Otter Creek, Bentley Court, Wimbledon Loop, Chateaus, Westfield and Wedgewood to name a few, I'm willing to work hard to ensure we have equal access to state and federal funding in order to address disparities, economic growth and area beautification. All of which can be accomplished through sustainable and smart regrowth initatives.

A team of reporters from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette compiled this series of candidate bios over the last three months. Candidates in most races were reached by email and completed questionnaires. Others who couldn't be reached by email provided information over the phone. Some candidates declined to participate or didn't respond to phone and email messages left by the Democrat-Gazette. Return to the main Voter Guide page to read more bios.