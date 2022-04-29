Teresa A. Coney, Justice of the Peace, Democratic candidate for state Representative District 79 in Arkansas

Age: 62

City: Little Rock

Occupation: Family service worker specialist

Education: Public Administrator M.A.

Public service experience: Pulaski County Quorum Court

Website: http://voteteresaconey.com

Why should people vote for you?

I have over 44 years of public services experience. I have served as an elected official for twelve years. As justice of the peace, I worked diligently to ensure that our community and youth services programs were adequately funded. Additionally, I was instrumental in sponsoring initiatives to improve jail, wages and work conditions for county employees.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

The lack of economic development in my district appears to be the most pressing issue. Legislatively, I would focus on tax incentives for corporations. Additionally, I would work toward increasing minimum wage. I would work closely with all parties to ensure bi-partisan support.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

To be an effective leader, I would like to first focus on strengthening my relationship with members of the House of Representative/Senate, city and county officials as well as our community stakeholders. It is my desire to work between bi-partisan lines to address the critical and pressing needs of my constituents.

