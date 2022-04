One person died in a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 30 in Hot Spring County on Wednesday night, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

Dwayne Pinson, 62, of Kemp, Texas, was westbound on I-30 near Rockport just after 9:30 p.m. in a 2022 Freightliner when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree on the north side of the interstate.

A trooper investigating the crash wrote that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the wreck, the report states.