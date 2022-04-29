Theodore (Ted) Walker, Republican candidate for State Senate District 28 in Arkansas

Age: 56

City: Forum

Occupation: Retired

Education: Master's degree in education

Public service experience: I have 38 years in the military with no elected positions.

Website: https://tedwalker68.wixsite.com/theodore-a-walker4

Why should people vote for you?

I have a history of public service with 38 years in the military. I have dedicated my life to preserving our way of life so that generations to come can enjoy the same freedoms that we do. I am not politically tied to any group or to anybody simply because I am dedicated to the people that I have been serving for the last 38 years.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

There are many topics that are pressing the constituents. CRT, Abortion, education for our children, transgender and sports, and Inflation. I think right now, it is Inflation. Create more jobs here in Arkansas and do business with other states within the United States. Pull away from forign trade as much as possible. Open up the Keystone pipeline, look at current permits to determine the value of them.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

Set a new standard of communicating with the constituents often to keep them abreast of new interests and upcoming concerns. Show the constituents what it is to have someone working with and for them verses working for their own interest. Be the example of what "right" looks like for the other senators within the state.

