TODAY’S STATE DIVISION I BASEBALL GAMES

Texas Southern at UAPB
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Torii Hunter Baseball Complex, Pine Bluff
RECORDS UAPB 9-26-1, 5-12 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Texas Southern 18-20, 9-9
STARTING PITCHERS N/A
COACHES Carlos James (175-337-2 in 12 seasons at UAPB); Michael Robertson (301-379 in 14 seasons at Texas Southern)
SERIES UAPB leads 36-31
TV None
RADIO None
INTERNET uapblionsroar.com
SHORT HOPS UAPB is coming off its best pitching performance of the season when four hurlers combined for a no-hitter in a 2-0 win over Memphis on Wednesday. ... Texas Southern took two of three from the Golden Lions during their series last month. ... The Tigers were mired in a five-game losing streak before winning back-to-back games over Southern last week. ... Both teams rank among the top five in the conference in team batting average, with Texas Southern rated second (.311) thanks to Jeremy Gaines' .423 average. UAPB is ranked fourth with a .288 average.
THE WEEK AHEAD
TODAY Texas Southern*, 3 p.m.
SATURDAY Texas Southern*, 2 p.m.
SUNDAY Texas Southern*, 1 p.m.
MONDAY Off
TUESDAY at UALR, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY Off
THURSDAY Off
*SWAC game
Central Arkansas at Lipscomb
WHEN 6 p.m. Central
WHERE Dugan Field, Nashville, Tenn.
RECORDS UCA 18-21, 12-6 ASUN Conference; Lipscomb 24-17, 11-7
STARTING PITCHERS Game 1:UCA RHP Tyler Cleveland (4-2, 3.24 ERA); Lipscomb LHP Michael Dunkelberger (6-1, 2.03 ERA). Game 2: UCA RHP Jesse Barker (2-4, 5.22 ERA); Lipscomb RHP Collin Witzke (2-2, 5.48 ERA). Game 3: UCA RHP Cade Fenton (0-2, 6.59 ERA); Lipscomb RHP Ike Buxton (4-3, 3.46 ERA)
COACHES Nick Harlan (18-21 in first season at UCA and overall); Jeff Forehand (410-437 in 16th season at Lipscomb and 621-579-1 in 22nd season overall)
SERIES UCA leads 2-1
TV None
RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway
INTERNET None
SHORT HOPS UCA took No. 4 Arkansas to extra innings Tuesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, losing 2-1 on a wild pitch in the 10th inning. … Bears 1B Hunter Hicks enters the weekend with a .657 slugging percentage, good for fifth in the ASUN. … Lipscomb’s Michael Dunkelberger leads the conference with a 2.03 ERA and has allowed just one home run.
THE WEEK AHEAD
TODAY at Lipscomb*, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY at Lipscomb*, 2 p.m.
SUNDAY at Lipscomb*, 1 p.m.
MONDAY Off
TUESDAY off
WEDNESDAY Off
THURSDAY Off
*ASUN game
Louisiana-Monroe at UALR
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Gary Hogan Field, Little Rock
RECORDS Louisiana-Monroe 15-23-1, 6-11-1 Sun Belt Conference; UALR 17-19, 6-11
STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: ULM LHP Cam Barlow (2-5, 4.92 ERA); UALR RHP Hayden Arnold (4-4, 2.64 ERA). Game 2: ULM RHP Cole Cressend (3-4, 7.36 ERA); UALR RHP Hoss Brewer (2-2, 5.22 ERA). Game 3: ULM TBA; UALR TBA
COACHES Michael Federico (103-116-1 in fifth season at Louisiana-Monroe and overall); Chris Curry (167-208 in eighth season at UALR and overall) SERIES Louisiana-Monroe leads 49-36
TV None
RADIO None
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
SHORT HOPS The series history between Louisiana-Monroe and UALR dates to April 1978, but the Warhawks have not visited Little Rock since 2018 when the Trojans swept a three-game set. … The Trojans’ win against Louisiana Tech Wednesday night snapped a seven-game losing streak. … UALR reliever Sawyer Smallwood has the second-best ERA in the Sun Belt at 2.10.
THE WEEK AHEAD
TODAY Louisiana-Monroe*, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY Louisiana-Monroe*, 4 p.m.
SUNDAY Louisiana-Monroe*, 1 p.m.
MONDAY Off
TUESDAY Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY Off
THURSDAY Off
*Sun Belt Conference game
Arkansas State at Texas-Arlington
WHEN 6:30 p.m. Central
WHERE Clay Gould Ballpark, Arlington, Texas
RECORDS ASU 9-27, 4-13 Sun Belt Conference; Texas-Arlington 12-29, 4-14
STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: ASU LHP Justin Medlin (1-4, 3.91 ERA); Texas-Arlington RHP Tanner King (2-4, 4.44 ERA). Game 2: ASU RHP Will Nash (1-4, 6.37 ERA); Texas-Arlington RHP Michael Wong (1-4, 4.75 ERA). Game 3: ASU RHP Carter Holt (0-2, 6.31 ERA); Texas-Arlington RHP Cade Winquest (1-3, 5.70 ERA)
COACHES Tommy Raffo (339-383-1 in 14th season at ASU and overall); Darin Thomas (401-404 in 15th season at Texas-Arlington and overall)
SERIES Texas-Arlington leads 20-8
TV None
RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
SHORT HOPS After starting Sun Belt play 0-12, ASU has now won 4 of its past five games, taking two apiece from UALR and Troy. … Texas-Arlington has lost nine straight conference games. … The Red Wolves have not played in Arlington since April 2018.
THE WEEK AHEAD
TODAY Texas-Arlington*, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY Texas-Arlington*, 2 p.m.
SUNDAY Texas-Arlington*, 1 p.m.
MONDAY Off
TUESDAY Off
WEDNESDAY Off
THURSDAY Off
*Sun Belt Conference game