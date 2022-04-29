TODAY’S STATE DIVISION I BASEBALL GAMES

Texas Southern at UAPB

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Torii Hunter Baseball Complex, Pine Bluff

RECORDS UAPB 9-26-1, 5-12 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Texas Southern 18-20, 9-9

STARTING PITCHERS N/A

COACHES Carlos James (175-337-2 in 12 seasons at UAPB); Michael Robertson (301-379 in 14 seasons at Texas Southern)

SERIES UAPB leads 36-31

TV None

RADIO None

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

SHORT HOPS UAPB is coming off its best pitching performance of the season when four hurlers combined for a no-hitter in a 2-0 win over Memphis on Wednesday. ... Texas Southern took two of three from the Golden Lions during their series last month. ... The Tigers were mired in a five-game losing streak before winning back-to-back games over Southern last week. ... Both teams rank among the top five in the conference in team batting average, with Texas Southern rated second (.311) thanks to Jeremy Gaines' .423 average. UAPB is ranked fourth with a .288 average.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Texas Southern*, 3 p.m.

SATURDAY Texas Southern*, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY Texas Southern*, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY at UALR, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY Off

*SWAC game

Central Arkansas at Lipscomb

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Dugan Field, Nashville, Tenn.

RECORDS UCA 18-21, 12-6 ASUN Conference; Lipscomb 24-17, 11-7

STARTING PITCHERS Game 1:UCA RHP Tyler Cleveland (4-2, 3.24 ERA); Lipscomb LHP Michael Dunkelberger (6-1, 2.03 ERA). Game 2: UCA RHP Jesse Barker (2-4, 5.22 ERA); Lipscomb RHP Collin Witzke (2-2, 5.48 ERA). Game 3: UCA RHP Cade Fenton (0-2, 6.59 ERA); Lipscomb RHP Ike Buxton (4-3, 3.46 ERA)

COACHES Nick Harlan (18-21 in first season at UCA and overall); Jeff Forehand (410-437 in 16th season at Lipscomb and 621-579-1 in 22nd season overall)

SERIES UCA leads 2-1

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET None

SHORT HOPS UCA took No. 4 Arkansas to extra innings Tuesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, losing 2-1 on a wild pitch in the 10th inning. … Bears 1B Hunter Hicks enters the weekend with a .657 slugging percentage, good for fifth in the ASUN. … Lipscomb’s Michael Dunkelberger leads the conference with a 2.03 ERA and has allowed just one home run.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Lipscomb*, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY at Lipscomb*, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY at Lipscomb*, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY off

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY Off

*ASUN game

Louisiana-Monroe at UALR

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Gary Hogan Field, Little Rock

RECORDS Louisiana-Monroe 15-23-1, 6-11-1 Sun Belt Conference; UALR 17-19, 6-11

STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: ULM LHP Cam Barlow (2-5, 4.92 ERA); UALR RHP Hayden Arnold (4-4, 2.64 ERA). Game 2: ULM RHP Cole Cressend (3-4, 7.36 ERA); UALR RHP Hoss Brewer (2-2, 5.22 ERA). Game 3: ULM TBA; UALR TBA

COACHES Michael Federico (103-116-1 in fifth season at Louisiana-Monroe and overall); Chris Curry (167-208 in eighth season at UALR and overall) SERIES Louisiana-Monroe leads 49-36

TV None

RADIO None

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

SHORT HOPS The series history between Louisiana-Monroe and UALR dates to April 1978, but the Warhawks have not visited Little Rock since 2018 when the Trojans swept a three-game set. … The Trojans’ win against Louisiana Tech Wednesday night snapped a seven-game losing streak. … UALR reliever Sawyer Smallwood has the second-best ERA in the Sun Belt at 2.10.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Louisiana-Monroe*, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY Louisiana-Monroe*, 4 p.m.

SUNDAY Louisiana-Monroe*, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY Off

*Sun Belt Conference game

Arkansas State at Texas-Arlington

WHEN 6:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Clay Gould Ballpark, Arlington, Texas

RECORDS ASU 9-27, 4-13 Sun Belt Conference; Texas-Arlington 12-29, 4-14

STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: ASU LHP Justin Medlin (1-4, 3.91 ERA); Texas-Arlington RHP Tanner King (2-4, 4.44 ERA). Game 2: ASU RHP Will Nash (1-4, 6.37 ERA); Texas-Arlington RHP Michael Wong (1-4, 4.75 ERA). Game 3: ASU RHP Carter Holt (0-2, 6.31 ERA); Texas-Arlington RHP Cade Winquest (1-3, 5.70 ERA)

COACHES Tommy Raffo (339-383-1 in 14th season at ASU and overall); Darin Thomas (401-404 in 15th season at Texas-Arlington and overall)

SERIES Texas-Arlington leads 20-8

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

SHORT HOPS After starting Sun Belt play 0-12, ASU has now won 4 of its past five games, taking two apiece from UALR and Troy. … Texas-Arlington has lost nine straight conference games. … The Red Wolves have not played in Arlington since April 2018.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Texas-Arlington*, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY Texas-Arlington*, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY Texas-Arlington*, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Off

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY Off

*Sun Belt Conference game