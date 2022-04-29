Track athletes qualify for state

Dollarway track and field athletes qualified for the 3A state high school meet with top-two finishes in three events the District 3A-6 meet Wednesday at Episcopal Collegiate School in Little Rock.

Demetrius Mayzez won the 400-meter dash for Dollarway, while the 4x200- and 4x400-meter relay teams each got second place. The 4x200 team is Jayvian Cain, Mayzez, Jacorey Alexander and D'Marion Wallace. The 4x400 team is Deundre Jackson, Alexander, Taveon Lewis and Wallace.

Jackson, Keonte Culclager, Cain and Wallace teamed on the 4x100 relay group that got third. Wallace was third in the 200 meters and Cain was third in the 100 meters.

Alexander and Lewis each earned fifth place in the 200 and 400, respectively.

In the girls shot put, A'Miah Gurndy was fifth.

The 3A state meet is scheduled for Tuesday at Lincoln.

Watson Chapel has 6 state entries

In Camden, Mekhi Brown and the 4x100 relay team earned silver, and Jermiah Crump qualified for the 4A state meet in two events and a relay for Watson Chapel in the District 4A-8 meet Tuesday.

Brown tossed 122.6 feet in the discus. Crump was third in the triple jump at 42 feet, 10 inches, and recorded a 6-2 high jump to meet a qualifying standard.

The 4x100 team of Tyler Collins, Chry'Shawn Savage, Torren Jackson and Cameron Elliott was second with a time of 44.05 seconds. The quartet formed the 4x200 team that came in third at 1:35.02.

Jackson, Crump, Elliott and Savage formed the 4x400 team that took third in 3 minutes, 40 seconds.

Josh Westmoreland, Thomas Knowles, Kenny Hollins and Xavier Banks gave Watson Chapel third place in the 4x800 with a time of 9:58.

The Wildcats will compete in the 4A state meet Tuesday at Harrison.

White Hall earns top-4 results

In the 5A-South Conference meet at El Dorado, White Hall's girls track team earned three third places and four fourth places Tuesday.

Freshman Victoria Hassen was third in the 100 meters at 13.0 seconds and fourth in the 200 at 26.83 seconds. Classmate Kylah Demmings took third in the 400 at 1:02.33, and the 4x200 team of Kaitlyn Tucker, Neveah Burnett, Hassen and Demmings came in third at 1:51.21.

Other fourth-place finishers were Tucker in the triple jump (33 feet, 10 inches) and Gabrielle Zarazua in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches).

The 5A state meet is next Thursday at Van Buren.