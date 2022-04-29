Transit officials want Northwest Arkansas included in federal rail plans

SPRINGDALE -- The Ozark Regional Transit Authority agreed Thursday to back an effort to get Northwest Arkansas included in the national passenger rail network, which is being updated.

"The overall question I think we'd be driving here is does Ozark Regional Transit want to continue to push and support being part of a national rail passenger gateway," said Joel Gardner, executive director.

Mike Lanier, board chairman, said it's important the region make clear it wants to be included.

"I think it's a good idea for us to fall in behind this. This is at the early planning stages, and I think it's important that we kind of get out in front of this and show that we are supportive of being connected with the railway system," Lanier said.

John McCurdy, who represents Rogers on the transit authority, agreed, noting the area needs to be on the federal radar to be eligible for a lot of potential funding.

"There is no downside to integrating Northwest Arkansas into this plan and a whole lot of potential upside," McCurdy said. "I agree it's probably not going to be in my lifetime either, but we absolutely need to be part of this national plan."

The board then unanimously approved encouraging Arkansas Department of Transportation officials to include the Northwest Arkansas Metropolitan area in its update of the Arkansas State Rail Plan and to incorporate the region into the Regional Passenger Rail Network Plan of the Federal Railroad Administration.

Board members said they're concerned the Federal Railroad Administration planning process hasn't incorporated Northwest Arkansas into any of the current Regional Passenger Rail Network Plans. Little Rock and Texarkana have passenger train service.