Trustees settle on 4 finalists for the Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System executive director’s job

Trustees for the Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System plan to interview a state department Cabinet secretary, the system's chief investment officer, a senior investment manager for the state treasurer's office, and a city manager from Fredericksburg, Texas, for the system's executive director job.

The trustees on Thursday voted to interview the four candidates based on the recommendation of the five-member search committee. The trustees haven't scheduled the interviews yet.

The four candidates are:

• State Department of Transformation and Shared Services Secretary Amy Fecher.

• System Chief Investment Officer Carlos Borromeo.

• State treasurer's office Senior Investment Manager Steve Pulley.

• Fredericksburg, Texas, City Manager Kent Myers, who is a former Hot Springs city manager. Myers said in a letter to the system's board of trustees that he will be leaving his current position to relocate to Little Rock this summer to be closer to family members.

The system received 21 applications for the system's executive director post.

Trustee Larry Walther, who is secretary of the state Department of Finance and Administration and chairman of the search committee, said nine of the applicants met the minimum qualifications for the job, and the search committee believes that Fecher, Borromeo, Pulley and Myers are the top four candidates for the position.

"We want to get it right," Walther said, referring to the trustees' eventual selection of the system's executive director.

The search committee also included state Department of Labor and Licensing Secretary Daryl Bassett, state Auditor Andrea Lea, retired state employee Richard Wilson and municipal employee representative Gary Carnahan.

The minimum education and/or experience for the job includes a bachelor's degree in business administration, accounting, finance economics, public administration or a related field and five years of executive experience reporting directly to corporate or public leadership, including three years in a supervisory or managerial capacity.

The salary range for the executive director's job is $149,862 to $181,500, according to the job description. Former system Executive Director Duncan Baird's salary was $165,396 a year when he departed the system.

The public employees retirement system is state government's second-largest retirement system, with more than $11 billion in investments and more than 75,000 working and retired members.

Baird departed April 9 to begin work as senior manager of benefit services at Walmart, where he is responsible for administering Walmart's 401 (k) plan.

Baird, a former Republican state representative from Lowell and state budget director, served as the system's executive director for three years. Allison Woods, who has been the system's deputy director since November 2020, serves as interim executive director.

In 2019, the system's board of trustees hired Baird as the executive director over actuary Jody Carreiro and Borromeo.

Baird is one of a few former state lawmakers who have served as executive director of either the public employees retirement system or the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System during the past 20 years.

The applicants for the public employees retirement system executive director's job to succeed Baird included state Rep. Mark Perry, D-Jacksonville, and former state Rep. Eric Harris, R-Springdale.

Fecher has worked in the administrations of Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson and former Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee.

She has been secretary of the state Department of Transformation and Shared Services since 2019 and served as the state's chief transformation officer from 2016-2019, executive vice president of operations for the Arkansas Economic Development Commission from 2015-2019, and director of the Department of Rural Services in 2015, according to her resume.

Among other things, she worked as an assistant director in Gov. Mike Huckabee's office from 2000-2001, deputy director of the state Department of Rural Services from 2001-2005 and a legislative consultant and liaison to state officials for the Hutchinson Group consulting firm from 2005-2007, her resume states.

Borromeo has been the system's chief investment officer since 2010, according to his resume.

His previous experience includes work at Stephens Inc.; Am South Capital Markets of Nashville, Tenn.; Yamaichia International America of New York; and the Federal Home Loan Bank System in Reston, Va..

Pulley has been senior investment officer for the state treasurer's office since 2021, according to his resume.

His resume shows he was was president and founder of Chickasaw Ventures Inc. from 2020-2021, worked at Crews & Associates Investment Bankers from 1984-2006, as senior vice president at Stephens Insurance Group in 2007, and as first vice president at Crews & Associates Investment Bankers from 2008-2019,

Myers has been city manager in Fredericksburg, Texas, since May 2012, according to his resume.

His resume shows that he served as city manager in Port Angeles, Wash., from January 2009 until May 2012; in Hot Springs from November 1994 until December 2008; in Casas Grande, Ariz., from April 1989 to November 1994; and Converse, Texas, from December 1981 to April 1989.